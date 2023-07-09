Advisor OS LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

