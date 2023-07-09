Advisor OS LLC Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices stock opened at $185.31 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

