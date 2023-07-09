Advisor OS LLC Sells 4,627 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 98,323 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $5,088,215.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,859,059.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,205,907 shares of company stock worth $943,831,523. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.22, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

