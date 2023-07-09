Advisor OS LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after acquiring an additional 116,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after acquiring an additional 168,284 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after acquiring an additional 533,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after acquiring an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,442,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

