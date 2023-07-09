Advisor OS LLC Takes $724,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,745,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.