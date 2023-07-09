Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Tcwp LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.