Advisor OS LLC Trims Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $49.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.