Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after acquiring an additional 111,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,227,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,949 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,712,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,718,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

