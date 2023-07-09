Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance
Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne
About Aerojet Rocketdyne
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
