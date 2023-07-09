Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Trading of Aethlon Medical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
