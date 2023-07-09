AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Trading Up 6.4%

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Free Report)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 48,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 60,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGIL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered AgileThought from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on AgileThought from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

AgileThought Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgileThought

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. On average, analysts expect that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in AgileThought during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AgileThought by 1,348,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the period. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers organizational transformations, training and certifications, and product management services. The company provides application engineering and DEVOPS, cloud architecture and migration, data analytics, automation, application modernization, UX/UI design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

