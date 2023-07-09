Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.51 million, a PE ratio of 119.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $30.38 and a one year high of $43.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 620.71%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

Featured Stories

