Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.81.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$24.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.32. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.86 and a 1 year high of C$25.00.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.49 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.561277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

