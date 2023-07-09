Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIRI opened at $3.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Industries Group ( NYSE:AIRI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Air Industries Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Industries Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

