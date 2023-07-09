Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $3,974,100.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,225,839.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $130.32 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Airbnb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 365.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

