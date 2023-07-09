Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CEO Sells $3,974,100.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $3,974,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,333,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,225,839.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Chesky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $130.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American National Bank raised its holdings in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

