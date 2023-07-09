Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 2,750 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $362,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,732,610.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.47.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.