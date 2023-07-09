Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Free Report) (TSE:AXR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.47. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 534,500 shares trading hands.

Alexco Resource Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,532,241 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,675,000 after buying an additional 614,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth $395,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 168,810 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth $46,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.