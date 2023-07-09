ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF) Trading Down 27.9%

ALK-Abelló A/S (OTC:AKBLF – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 27.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.70. 6,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,902% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of ALK-Abelló A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DNB Markets lowered shares of ALK-Abelló A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

ALK-Abelló A/S Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

About ALK-Abelló A/S

ALK-Abelló A/S operates as an allergy solutions company in Europe, North America, and internationally. It product portfolio include GRAZAX/GRASTEK, RAGWITEK/RAGWIZAX, ACARIZAX/ODACTRA, MITICURE, CEDACURE, and ITULAZAX for treatment of allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. The company offers allergy immunotherapy products in the form of injections, sublingual drops, and tablets for the treatment of various allergies, including grass, ragweed, house dust mite, Japanese cedar, tree, and food.

