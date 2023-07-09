ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Price Target Cut to $49.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

ALLETE stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 105.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 921.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 174.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

