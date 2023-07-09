Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.04

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.12. Allot Communications shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 44,551 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.13% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Allot Communications worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.