Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $108.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.63. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.