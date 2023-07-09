Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 88,634 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 63,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 128.92% and a negative return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Teknova

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

In other news, insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $43,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $20,749 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 825.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Further Reading

