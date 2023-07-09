Alta Capital Management LLC Has $36.60 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,266 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day moving average is $224.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

