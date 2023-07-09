Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ – Free Report) fell 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.25. 114,998 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 78,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $4,036,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 55.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 141,924 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,028,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Altimar Acquisition Corp. III

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

