Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.98 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

