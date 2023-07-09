Amar K. Goel Sells 3,858 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $66,203.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $22,933.68.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.45 million, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

About PubMatic

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.