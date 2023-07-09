Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,820,000 after buying an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,363,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Amdocs by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

