American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AEL stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

