Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives $250.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.76.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $218.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.92.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

