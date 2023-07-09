Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

