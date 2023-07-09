Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.76.
Amgen Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $218.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Trading of Amgen
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
