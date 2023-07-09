Analysts Set AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Target Price at $76.03

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIBRF shares. UBS Group raised AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

AIB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

