Analysts Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Target Price at $13.86

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

Several analysts have commented on ARIS shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 4.8 %

ARIS opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

