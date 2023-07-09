Analysts Set Expectations for Stericycle, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Stericycle Stock Up 1.1 %

SRCL stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $56.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stericycle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Stericycle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

