Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price at $34.38

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. Barclays raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research raised FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $29.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 1.88. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 169,577 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 340.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,787,000 after buying an additional 2,648,525 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 131.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,302,000 after purchasing an additional 96,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,993,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

