Analysts Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target at $126.50

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.50.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,337,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $72.66 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.