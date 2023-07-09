Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Price Target at $157.30

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE opened at $163.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.58. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $97.36 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

