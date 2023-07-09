Analysts Set Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Price Target at $25.60

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several research analysts have commented on TALO shares. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

TALO stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.22. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Insider Activity at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $322.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 34.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $336,790.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,120,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,671,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after buying an additional 2,088,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,191,000 after buying an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,554,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,453,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,096,000 after buying an additional 754,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,418,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,885,000 after buying an additional 982,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.