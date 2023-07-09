Analysts Set Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target at $62.33

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.33.

TFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of TFIN opened at $62.07 on Thursday. Triumph Financial has a twelve month low of $45.08 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Financial will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Financial news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,029.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda bought 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $382,818.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 411,345 shares in the company, valued at $20,098,316.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 3,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,029.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028. 6.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

