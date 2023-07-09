Analysts Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT at $121.20

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.20.

Several analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

WYNN opened at $101.32 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $111,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,019 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.