Analyzing Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ally Financial has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Ally Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.49 billion 1.69 $332.48 million $6.26 8.44 Ally Financial $8.43 billion 0.95 $1.71 billion $4.07 6.54

Analyst Ratings

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Capital Bancshares. Ally Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares and Ally Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 3 3 2 1 2.11 Ally Financial 3 9 5 0 2.12

Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $57.90, suggesting a potential upside of 9.56%. Ally Financial has a consensus target price of $32.64, suggesting a potential upside of 22.56%. Given Ally Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ally Financial is more favorable than Texas Capital Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Ally Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ally Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and Ally Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 19.64% 6.00% 0.54% Ally Financial 16.42% 14.79% 0.84%

Summary

Ally Financial beats Texas Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the healthcare industry. The company also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

