ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 353,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,872,865.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 22nd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $1,026,400.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $52.03 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $934.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.81. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,740,000 after acquiring an additional 271,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after buying an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,007,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

