Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 314.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 176,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 133,911 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 208,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,556,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,468,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

