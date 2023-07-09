Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) General Counsel Sells $765,729.80 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) General Counsel David O. Watson sold 8,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $765,729.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,054.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

