Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) PT Raised to $16.00

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 91.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Applied Digital Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $8.37 on Friday. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $802.77 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.47 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 100.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,970,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,266,781.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Digital by 55.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 114,166 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Digital by 80.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,569 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Featured Stories

