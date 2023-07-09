Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

APDN stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

