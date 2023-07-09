Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 29.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 697,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 295,358 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 153,867 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

