Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Purchased by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 116,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,799,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE ABR opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 45.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,175,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $179,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $112,508.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,270.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

