Argent Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Argent Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $442.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

