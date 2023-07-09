Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

ASND opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. Analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after acquiring an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.3% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,506,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,377,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,237,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

