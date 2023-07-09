Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Head to Head Review

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avis Budget Group and Ashtead Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group $11.99 billion 0.77 $2.76 billion $55.20 4.23 Ashtead Group N/A N/A N/A $0.53 120.83

Analyst Ratings

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ashtead Group. Avis Budget Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avis Budget Group and Ashtead Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Ashtead Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus target price of $213.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.54%. Given Avis Budget Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than Ashtead Group.

Profitability

This table compares Avis Budget Group and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group 21.02% -448.41% 9.85% Ashtead Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats Ashtead Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Budget, Payless, Apex, Maggiore, Morini Rent, FranceCars, Amicoblue, Turiscar, and ACL Hire. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, and automobile towing protection and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services, curbside delivery, tablet rentals, access to satellite radio, portable navigation units, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Business Intelligence solution, an online portal for corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 967 stores in the United States, 89 stores in Canada, and 177 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

